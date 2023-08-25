U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in Moss Point, wanted for separate murders in Ala.

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) announced Friday they’ve arrested two fugitives in Moss Point who were wanted for murder in Alabama.

Devanta Hall, 22, was taken into custody near the 4900 block of Larimore Street. A 17-year-old male was taken into custody near the 3400 block of Dubose Avenue.

Both Hall and the juvenile were wanted by the Mobile Police Department on two separate, unrelated murders.

Hall has been wanted for murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle since June 18. The incident happened at a Pride gas station in St. Stephens Road in Mobile.

The juvenile has been wanted for murder since June 20 in connection to a homicide that happened at the Spanish Oak Inn in Theodore.

Marshals believed Hall was located inside of a residence on Larimore Street. Members of the GCRFTF traveled to that home and after a short delay, Hall exited the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

U.S. Marshals believed the juvenile was at a residence on Dubose Avenue. Occupants refused to answer the door, so members of the GCRFTF forced entry into the residence.

Several people were inside, along with multiple firearms. One of those firearms was discovered to be listed as stolen through the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the individuals inside, 24-year-old Lavon Finley, was discovered to be wanted for failure to appear in Jackson County.

The juvenile and Finley were both transported to the Moss Point Police Department for processing. The GCRFTF says more charges related to the firearms are expected.

This was a joint investigation between the U.S. Marshals and the Mobile Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Service says MPD provided crucial information to them that helped narrow down the locations of both murder suspects in Moss Point.

The GCRFTF Gulfport, Mobile and Hattiesburg offices, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Mobile Police Department and the Moss Point Police Department all assisted in the arrests.

