Terrell Buckley holding 2nd annual youth football camp on Saturday

By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Football legend Terrell Buckley is back where he made his name.

Born and raised in Pascagoula, Buckley has returned to hold his second annual youth football camp on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“We started this camp last year,” Buckley said. “We’re holding the camp at Gautier High School this Saturday between 8 and 11 a.m.”

As the founder of the Terrell Buckley Foundation, Buckley’s goal is to “equip at-risk youth with tools necessary to be successful in life by offering tutoring, life skills, travel opportunities, nutrition education, and athletic skill development.”

The foundation also focuses on building character attributes in addition to cultivating athletic ability.

“I’m trying to teach fundamentals of both football and life,” said Buckley. “This is an opportunity for me to tell kids this is the same place I walked, if I can do it, you can do it.”

Buckley guided Pascagoula to an undefeated season, capped off by a state championship in 1987. Following his dominant run with the Panthers, the defensive back spent three seasons at Florida State where he was named a first-team All-American and captured the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top cornerback.

In 1992, Buckley was selected fifth overall by the Green Bay Packers and immediately made his presence felt when he became the youngest player to ever return a punt for a touchdown, a record that still stands to this day.

The 14-year NFL vet also accumulated fifty interceptions throughout his career which also saw him win Super Bowl Championship XXXVI in New Orleans as a member of the New England Patriots.

Following his playing career, Buckley got into coaching and spent time as an assistant with five programs including his FSU, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

In 2022, the Pascagoula native was named the Head Coach and General Manager of the XFL’s Orlando Guardians.

“It’s been awesome,” Buckley said. “You know how you have certain goals; I’m checking being a head coach off my list. Being in charge of fifty players, a staff of coaches, and running the organization is very exciting.”

Ahead of more than 100 expected youth at Gautier High School on Saturday, Buckley had a message to the high school kids playing on Friday night.

“Enjoy this time. Play with passion. There’s nothing like playing for your hometown. I still remember my days here like it was yesterday. Cherish these moments and take advantage of them.”

For more information about the Terrell Buckley Foundation, you can click here.

