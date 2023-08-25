Red Cross hosts annual Katrina Blood Drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Senior Center was filled with people donating blood for a good cause.

Next week marks 18 years since Katrina hit South Mississippi, forever changing people’s lives. Each year, hundreds of community members take part in the Red Cross’ Katrina Blood Drive.

“I’ve given 5 gallons so far and I like to give blood, but this drive is very special — the Katrina Drive — because I’ve been here. I lived here forever. This is special to my heart,” Stephens said.

Charlene Stephens is one of the many people that never misses the chance to save lives this time of year.

“I did not donate then, but I’m trying to pay back now and do what I can now to help support the people that need it today and I’m just very passionate about donating blood, especially during this time for Katrina,” Stephens said.

Each year the American Red Cross hosts its annual Katrina Blood Drive. This comes after Hurricane Katrina unleashed its fury on the coast, leaving several people fighting for their lives and many depending on blood transfusion from donations.

“Every couple of months I come in and donate and actually you just feel a lot better afterward. That and coupled with the idea that someone else is benefiting from it is a big place,” donor Jeff Hansen said.

Stephens remembers 2005 like it was yesterday. She says she will continue to help others in a time of need and will never forget how much blood drives like this one helped people 18 years ago.

“Our lives have changed when you think of what a want is and what is a need. Do I really need it because so many of our teachers and family members lost everything? This is one of the things I can do to pay back not only our community but other communities when they are going through a tragedy,” Hansen said.

