WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Red Cross hosts annual Katrina Blood Drive

You can find a blood drive by heading to www.redcrossblood.org
You can find a blood drive by heading to www.redcrossblood.org(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Senior Center was filled with people donating blood for a good cause.

Next week marks 18 years since Katrina hit South Mississippi, forever changing people’s lives. Each year, hundreds of community members take part in the Red Cross’ Katrina Blood Drive.

“I’ve given 5 gallons so far and I like to give blood, but this drive is very special — the Katrina Drive — because I’ve been here. I lived here forever. This is special to my heart,” Stephens said.

Charlene Stephens is one of the many people that never misses the chance to save lives this time of year.

“I did not donate then, but I’m trying to pay back now and do what I can now to help support the people that need it today and I’m just very passionate about donating blood, especially during this time for Katrina,” Stephens said.

Each year the American Red Cross hosts its annual Katrina Blood Drive. This comes after Hurricane Katrina unleashed its fury on the coast, leaving several people fighting for their lives and many depending on blood transfusion from donations.

“Every couple of months I come in and donate and actually you just feel a lot better afterward. That and coupled with the idea that someone else is benefiting from it is a big place,” donor Jeff Hansen said.

Stephens remembers 2005 like it was yesterday. She says she will continue to help others in a time of need and will never forget how much blood drives like this one helped people 18 years ago.

“Our lives have changed when you think of what a want is and what is a need. Do I really need it because so many of our teachers and family members lost everything? This is one of the things I can do to pay back not only our community but other communities when they are going through a tragedy,” Hansen said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHC Tropical Outlook 7 p.m. shows a high chance for tropical development over the western...
First Alert: high chance for tropical development over Gulf this weekend
Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 wreck cleared after causing congestion near D’Iberville exit
If you're going to see Guns & Roses at the Coast Coliseum, be sure to bring a credit or debit...
Coast Coliseum going cashless, raising parking price to $10+
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week

Latest News

NHC Tropical Outlook 7 p.m. shows a high chance for tropical development over the western...
First Alert: high chance for tropical development over Gulf this weekend
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.24.23 7 PM
High chance for tropical development over western Caribbean and Gulf this weekend
West Biloxi Public Library future in question after city budget meeting
West Biloxi Public Library future in question after city budget meeting
The Biloxi Public School District's swim classes take place at the city's natatorium.
Students learn how to swim in Biloxi