PRCC football aims to build on 2022 success

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - As the junior college football season approaches, the Pearl River Wildcats are looking to carry last year’s momentum into 2023.

The Wildcats are coming off their best season in more than a decade going 6-3.

For fourth-year head coach Seth Smith he says the coaching staff and veteran players are making sure the next group of incoming freshmen will continue to live up to the Wildcat standard.

“Early on it’s tough but we’re trying to lay the foundation,” said Smith. “I thought our sophomores did a fantastic job last year of leaving us with a winning record, the best year in 12 years so that’s a credit to our coaches and our players. So the group of core guys coming back understand the work that went into last year and we’re going to do our best to take that next step this year.”

“I had to learn a lot and go through a lot, everything was fast-paced,” said sophomore defensive back and D’Iberville alum Caleb Williams. “But coming into this year I feel a lot more confident because I have a lot more experience under my belt.”

“As a freshman, going from a high school to college football it’s a big change,” said sophomore defensive back and D’Iberville alum Dwight Williams. But we’re Pearl River football we’re all a family so when freshmen come up we have to make them feel comfortable and make sure they know what they’re doing.”

“I’ve gotten a lot more playing time,” said sophomore left tackle and George County alum Ladner Davis. “I’m coming off the ball a lot harder and it’s helping out a lot.

The Wildcats open up with Holmes on the road on September 7th.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.