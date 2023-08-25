Mississippi Gulf Coast football preps for 2023

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The junior college football season is right around the corner and the Gulf Coast Bulldogs are hoping to continue their winning ways into 2023.

Gulf Coast is coming off of winning a share of the MACCC South title last year, that’s a school record fourth straight year they’ve won it outright or won a share of it.

As with every year, there’s a new group of incoming freshmen and veteran sophomores to help them along the way, head coach Jack Wright enters his sixth year at the helm and says he’s looking forward to seeing the growth from the 2023 team and for the players they’re hoping to make the most out of this season.

“Up front play on both sides of the line of scrimmage, we want to be technically sound and fundamentally sound on the offensive and defensive lines,” said Wright. “I think that always gives you a chance to win every game when you play well up front.”

“I’m looking forward to putting the best film I can out there,” said sophomore center and St. Stanislaus alum Joseph Bradford. “Having one last year with these guys because I’m probably not going to play with any of them ever again. It’s a good experience to be here and I’m glad I’ll be able to play one more year here.”

“I really put on a lot of strength and muscle,” said All-American sophomore kicker and St. Martin alum Gabe Showalter. “Last year I was what I was my high school season and now I’ve put more muscle on, more concentration on my technique and stuff like that.”

The Bulldogs open up the season at home taking on Northwest on September 7th.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.