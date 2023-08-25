WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mississippi Gulf Coast football preps for 2023

The Bulldogs open the season on September 7th.
The Bulldogs open the season on September 7th.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The junior college football season is right around the corner and the Gulf Coast Bulldogs are hoping to continue their winning ways into 2023.

Gulf Coast is coming off of winning a share of the MACCC South title last year, that’s a school record fourth straight year they’ve won it outright or won a share of it.

As with every year, there’s a new group of incoming freshmen and veteran sophomores to help them along the way, head coach Jack Wright enters his sixth year at the helm and says he’s looking forward to seeing the growth from the 2023 team and for the players they’re hoping to make the most out of this season.

“Up front play on both sides of the line of scrimmage, we want to be technically sound and fundamentally sound on the offensive and defensive lines,” said Wright. “I think that always gives you a chance to win every game when you play well up front.”

“I’m looking forward to putting the best film I can out there,” said sophomore center and St. Stanislaus alum Joseph Bradford. “Having one last year with these guys because I’m probably not going to play with any of them ever again. It’s a good experience to be here and I’m glad I’ll be able to play one more year here.”

“I really put on a lot of strength and muscle,” said All-American sophomore kicker and St. Martin alum Gabe Showalter. “Last year I was what I was my high school season and now I’ve put more muscle on, more concentration on my technique and stuff like that.”

The Bulldogs open up the season at home taking on Northwest on September 7th.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHC Tropical Outlook 7 p.m. shows a high chance for tropical development over the western...
First Alert: high chance for tropical development over Gulf this weekend
Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 wreck cleared after causing congestion near D’Iberville exit
If you're going to see Guns & Roses at the Coast Coliseum, be sure to bring a credit or debit...
Coast Coliseum going cashless, raising parking price to $10+
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week

Latest News

Born and raised in Pascagoula, Buckley has returned to hold his second annual youth football...
Terrell Buckley holding 2nd annual youth football camp on Saturday
The Wildcats open up with Holmes on the road on September 7th.
PRCC football aims to build on 2022 success
We are officially one day away from the start of this year's high school football season! Our...
Friday Night Football Preview with Blake Brannon (8/24/2023)
Mississippi football fans pack Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the annual Egg Bowl game against...
MHSAA Football Championships to be held at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium