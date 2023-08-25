Homeless man will serve 30 years in prison for Biloxi murder

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A jury this week convicted David Thomas Jordan, 65, of second degree murder for a deadly attack that happened in February 2022.

According to trial testimony, Biloxi Police officers were investigating a possible homicide at a known homeless camp near Popp’s Ferry and Cedar Lake roads. That’s when they encountered an obviously drunk Jordan walking through a parking lot. Jordan had blood on his hands and kept saying he had stabbed someone multiple times.

Jordan told the officers the victim was across the street on the south side of Popp’s Ferry Rd. At that spot, officers found “a dwelling structure in the woods.” Inside was a 52-year-old man dead from apparant stab wounds.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the crime scene and located a knife that had blood on it.

As the Biloxi officers booked Jordan, they say he continued to make statements that he killed the victim, that he stabbed him 20-30 times, and that he killed him because he was “running” his mouth and disrespected him.

“Jurors also heard testimony from the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory that the knife recovered contained the DNA of the victim. A Forensic Pathologist with the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory testified the victim was stabbed a total of 29 times in the face, neck, chest, abdomen, arms, and back, and that some of the wounds were defensive wounds,” said Assistant District Attorney Billy Stage, who prosecuted the case with George Huffman.

Jordan testified at trial and claimed he was acting in self-defense. He demonstrated for the jury how he stabbed the victim and said the victim was turned away from him at the first stab. He stated that after killing the victim, he called his boss, and then left the victim’s residence, where he was apprehended by Biloxi Police.

After the verdict and conviction, Judge Randi P. Mueller sentenced Jordan to 40 years in prison, with 10 suspended, leaving 30 years to serve, day-for-day, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

