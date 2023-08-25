GUILTY: Man who attacked, threatened girlfriend in Waveland could get 20 years in prison

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Nevada man accused of a vicious assault on his girlfriend in 2020 was found guilty this week of felony Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence.

Nicholas Robert Wagner, 32, now faces a possible penalty of two to 20 years in prison for attempted strangulation. He’ll learn his fate at sentencing next month.

The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on September 28, 2020 at the Aloha Trailer Park on Old Spanish Trail. At the time of the arrest, Waveland Police said the attack started when Wagner’s girlfriend returned from the beach and he got upset.

Wagner grabbed her throat, dragged her into another room, and began pouring cleaning liquid all over her face. After that, investigators said he grabbed an axe and threatened to kill her. Following the threats, he took the axe and cut into her skin.

The victim testified that the assault didn’t stop until a neighbor came to their door, which allowed her time to escape.

Officers found her emotionally upset with red marks on her neck, bruising on her body, and a cut on her leg that was consistent with her account of what happened. The injuries were photographed by investigators and shown to the jury.

“The jury also heard from a neighbor who testified she saw injuries on the victim after the victim fled from the home, and that Wagner admitted to the neighbor that he attempted to choke the victim. After the incident, the officers later located Wagner at the Motel 6 in Waveland with a friend and immediately took him into custody,” said ADA Chris Daniel who prosecuted the case with ADA Haley Broom.

After the jury’s verdict, Judge Lisa Dodson ordered a presentence investigation be conducted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and set sentencing for September 18, 2023 in Gulfport.

