Friday’s Forecast

Dangerous heat will continue today. High temperatures will be scorching hot in the upper 90s to around 102 with a blazing heat index up to about 115. Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, drink plenty of water even if you’re not thirsty, check on the elderly, ill neighbors, and family members, and bring pets indoors or provide them with shade and plenty of water. Another Red Flag Warning is in effect today due to critical fire weather conditions persisting thanks to lack of recent rainfall. Help prevent fires by avoiding activities with open flames or sparks, disposing of cigarettes properly, not parking on grass surfaces, and respecting any burn bans. A tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a high chance to become a depression or storm as it continues to drive north into the southeastern Gulf early next week. Currently, this system is still not expected to pose a direct or significant threat to Coastal Mississippi as most of its direct impacts are instead expected to target Florida. Remember to follow and share information from official sources, monitor the forecast in case of any changes, and review your general hurricane season plans as we approach the peak of hurricane season in the coming weeks.

