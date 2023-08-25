WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Friday’s Forecast

WLOX LOGO
WLOX LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dangerous heat will continue today. High temperatures will be scorching hot in the upper 90s to around 102 with a blazing heat index up to about 115. Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, drink plenty of water even if you’re not thirsty, check on the elderly, ill neighbors, and family members, and bring pets indoors or provide them with shade and plenty of water. Another Red Flag Warning is in effect today due to critical fire weather conditions persisting thanks to lack of recent rainfall. Help prevent fires by avoiding activities with open flames or sparks, disposing of cigarettes properly, not parking on grass surfaces, and respecting any burn bans. A tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a high chance to become a depression or storm as it continues to drive north into the southeastern Gulf early next week. Currently, this system is still not expected to pose a direct or significant threat to Coastal Mississippi as most of its direct impacts are instead expected to target Florida. Remember to follow and share information from official sources, monitor the forecast in case of any changes, and review your general hurricane season plans as we approach the peak of hurricane season in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHC Tropical Outlook 7 p.m. shows a high chance for tropical development over the western...
First Alert: high chance for tropical development over Gulf this weekend
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Work is now underway on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium,...
Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on new indoor exhibit
GHS football players run drills on the practice field ahead of the Port City Bowl game.
Port City Bowl rescheduled to evening games due to heat index

Latest News

NHC Tropical Outlook 7 p.m. shows a high chance for tropical development over the western...
First Alert: high chance for tropical development over Gulf this weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Extreme heat continues, tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast Aug 24, 2023 10 p.m.
Relentless heat continues into weekend, signs of a front next week, busy tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.24.23 7 PM
High chance for tropical development over western Caribbean and Gulf this weekend