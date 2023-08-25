WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home

Wildfire approaching Louisiana home
Wildfire approaching Louisiana home(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heartbreaking video posted to social media shows massive flames from a wildfire as it approached a mobile home in Vernon Parish Thursday night. The man who took the video identified it as his sister’s home located in Evans, Louisiana.

Heartbreaking video posted to social media shows massive flames from a wildfire as it approached a mobile home in Vernon Parish Thursday night.

Despite the intense flames, the family tells KPLC-TV in Lake Charles that the home was spared. However, the home’s siding was melted, and the sewer and water lines were damaged.

State officials have issued a burn ban across Louisiana, forbidding outdoor burning until further notice. Weeks of intense heat and very little rain have led to extremely dry conditions across much of the state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-25-2023 Friday AM Tropics Update
First Alert: high chance for Gulf tropical depression or storm
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
Work is now underway on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium,...
Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on new indoor exhibit
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
GHS football players run drills on the practice field ahead of the Port City Bowl game.
Port City Bowl rescheduled to evening games due to heat index

Latest News

The Mississippi Dept. of Transportation shared this drone video updating demolition work on the...
HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: EB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit
Both suspects were wanted by the Mobile Police Department on two separate, unrelated murders.
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in Moss Point, wanted for separate murders in Ala.
The Mississippi Dept. of Transportation shared this drone video updating demolition work on the...
DRONE VIDEO: Menge Ave. overpass construction update (Aug. 19)
Hot, dry and watching the tropics
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast