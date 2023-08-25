WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Carriere woman indicted for crash that killed off-duty Waveland officer

The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of an officer whose career had just begun.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Carriere woman was indicted for charges related to the July 2021 crash that killed off-duty Waveland officer Katie Cash.

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that Angela James was indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury on one count of manslaughter and four counts of felony DUI- causing death or disfigurement.

On July 18, 2021 around 3:40 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Paradise Lane and Highway 603. The car was heading north when it left the road and flipped over.

The driver was found inside the car. The other two passengers were ejected from it during the crash.

One passenger, 33-year-old Katie Cash, succumbed to her injuries. The driver and the other passenger were treated for serious injuries.

Cash was a mother of two who had just graduated from the police academy less than two days before the crash.

‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
Community gathers for funeral of Waveland officer Katie Cash

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-25-2023 Friday AM Tropics Update
First Alert: high chance for Gulf tropical depression or storm
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Work is now underway on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium,...
Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on new indoor exhibit
GHS football players run drills on the practice field ahead of the Port City Bowl game.
Port City Bowl rescheduled to evening games due to heat index

Latest News

8-25-2023 Friday AM Tropics Update
First Alert: high chance for Gulf tropical depression or storm
Staying scorching into the weekend. Will a cool front bring better rain chance for us next week?
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Hugh Keeton brings you the latest on Former President Donald Trump being booked at a Georgia...
Digital Desk Report with Hugh Keeton (8/24/23)
We are officially one day away from the start of this year's high school football season! Our...
WLOX Friday Night Showdown Preview