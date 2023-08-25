WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after taking a Pilates and spin class at PeloDog,...
President Joe Biden talks with reporters after taking a Pilates and spin class at PeloDog, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that he is planning to request more money from Congress to develop another new coronavirus vaccine, as scientists track new waves and hospitalizations rise, though not like before.

Officials are already expecting updated COVID-19 vaccines that contain one version of the omicron strain, called XBB.1.5. It’s an important change from today’s combination shots, which mix the original coronavirus strain with last year’s most common omicron variants. But there will always be a need for updated vaccines as the virus continues to mutate.

It’s not clear exactly when people can start rolling up their sleeves for what officials hope is an annual fall COVID-19 shot. Pfizer, Moderna and smaller manufacturer Novavax all are brewing doses of the XBB update but the Food and Drug Administration will have to sign off on each, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must then issue recommendations for their use.

“I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works,” Biden, who is vacationing in the Lake Tahoe area, told reporters on Friday.

He added that it’s “tentatively” recommended “that everybody get it,” once the shots are ready.

The White House’s $40 billion funding request to Congress on Aug. 11 did not mention COVID-19. It included funding requests for Ukraine, to replenish U.S. federal disaster funds at home after a deadly climate season of heat and storms, and funds to bolster the enforcement at the Southern border with Mexico, including money to curb the flow of deadly fentanyl. Last fall, the administration asked for $9.25 billion in funding to combat the virus, but Congress refused the request.

For the week ending July 29, COVID-19 hospital admissions were at 9,056. That’s an increase of about 12% from the previous week. But it’s a far cry from past peaks, like the 44,000 weekly hospital admissions in early January, the nearly 45,000 in late July 2022, or the 150,000 admissions during the omicron surge of January 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-25-2023 Friday AM Tropics Update
First Alert: high chance for Gulf tropical depression or storm
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
Work is now underway on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium,...
Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on new indoor exhibit
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and...
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starts Friday

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies
FILE - A worker coils up the cord for a flight deck communications headset as a United Airlines...
Federal officials are warning airlines to keep workers away from jet engines that are still running
A jury this week convicted David Thomas Jordan, 65, of second degree murder for a deadly attack...
Homeless man will serve 30 years in prison for Biloxi murder
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel as he arrives for the first time to...
Judge asks if poverty qualifies for Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into US