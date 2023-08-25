Are You Smarter Than a Club Kid?: Boys and Girls Club hosts trivia night

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Put your knowledge to the test.

Gulf Coast community leaders are heading back to the books during “Are You Smarter Than A Club Kid?”

Welcome to one of America’s favorite game shows — with a twist. The trivia game featured Boys and Girls Club students along with organizations across Harrison County.

Five podiums line the stage at the IMPAC center on the MGCCC campus.

“We’ve been keeping our contestants updated for about two months now. We want to make sure they’re equipped, they know what to expect,” said Erin Rosetti, Unit Co-Chair of the Boys and Girls Club Gulf Coast.

Rosetti said this vision was created just three years ago.

Local city and community leaders teamed up with students of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast.

“The kids are coming from everywhere, different backgrounds, socioeconomic as well as just general background. It’s cool to see our kids come together and support a really different mission,” said Rosetti.

Round after round tested pairs on school topics: math, English, science, and history.

“The study guides, they were challenging. It was good to have the club kids there to support us and they were so excited to come out and give us much-needed assistance,” said Christian Hartley, Market President of Cadence Bank

Hartley said she’s proud to see several students participate, especially her partner.

“She’s so smart. It was so special to share that moment with her on stage,” said Hartley.

Even with awards and applause, here’s the real prize.

Boys and Girls Clubs Gulf Coast provides resources to families and kids each day. Tutoring, sports, and extracurriculars are just a few on the list.

“The boys and girls club is the best kept secret for a community. Your children can be there and it’s a safe environment where they’re learning and engaging and different opportunities that maybe they wouldn’t get otherwise,” said Rosetti.

Dozens of organizations, groups, and non-profits donate to the club to help navigate students on the path to success.

" We’re really excited that we get to give back to our communities. We get to see them grow and thrive and prosper and that’s what we want our communities to do, Hartley.

All donations from “Are You Smarter Than a Club Kid” will be distributed to Gulfport, D’Iberville, and Biloxi clubs.

“It really does allow us to have more programming and opportunities for the kids,” said Rosetti.

Boys and Girls Club aimed to raise $20,000.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.