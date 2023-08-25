Alabama Supreme Court lifts injunction blocking construction of Gulf Shores bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Alabama Transportation Director John Cooper is immune from a lawsuit that challenged a bridge the state wants to build over the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Baldwin County Bridge Co. which operates the toll bridge connecting the Foley Beach Express to Pleasure Island, argues Cooper pushed the new bridge as part of a vendetta to bankrupt the private business.

A Montgomery County judge blocked construction in May in a scathing ruling, calling the planned bridge “a complete waste of over $120 million of taxpayer money to carry out the personal vendetta of Director Cooper.” The justices ruled that state officials acting in their official capacities are immune from lawsuits.

“Accordingly, the trial court has no subject-matter jurisdiction over that claim and the preliminary injunction must be reversed,” Justice Jay Mitchell wrote in the majority opinion.

Friday’s ruling lifts the injunction and sends the case back to Montgomery County Circuit Court with instructions to dismiss the “bad faith” claim against Cooper. It also clears the way for construction to begin.

“This is an important victory for Alabama’s coastal residents and millions of visitors to our state,” the department said in a statement. “The need for a new, free bridge is obvious. Not a single justice on the Supreme Court voted to uphold the injunction. The Supreme Court’s decision means construction can restart and this project that will help relieve traffic congestion and provide an additional evacuation route. Construction can move forward in the coming weeks.”

The Baldwin County Bridge Co. blasted the high court ruling.

“Today’s decision sends an unfortunate message to businesses across this nation – come to Alabama on notice that anything an unelected government official chooses to do to you, he can do and you are powerless to stop him even if he is acting in bad faith,” the company said in a statement.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, who backed the private bridge company, declined to comment. The city of Orange Beach gets a share of the revenue from the toll bridge.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, who supports the new bridge, praised the ruling.

“We are a great place to come visit, and traffic and transportation is a problem and is getting worse,” he said. “And we need to be having a longer-term plan for transportation improvement.”

Craft said he expects construction to take a couple of years. He says adding capacity is essential to keep up with growth and to provide an additional hurricane evacuation route.

“I do not agree that that the toll bridge management would create the kind of capacity that a free bridge will, and our two bridges by themselves really are a problem today,” he said.

The saga dates to 2011 when Cooper, after becoming director of ALDOT, approached the Baldwin County Bridge Co. about buying the toll bridge and turning it into a free route. He maintained his motivation was to reduce congestion along the Holmes Bridge on Alabama 59 into Gulf Shores.

The company alleges that Cooper’s real motivation was opposition to the deal ALDOT struck in 1996 to build the toll bridge as part of a public-private partnership.

Cooper continued to simultaneously negotiate with company while making plans for a state-owned bridge several miles away in Gulf Shores. The state signed a contract with Scott Bridge in October of last year for construction of that bridge.

Lawyers for the Baldwin County Bridge Co. had argued that the civil complaint should proceed under an exception to immunity in which public officials act in bad faith. But the justices rejected that. The exception, they wrote, applies in cases where the public official takes actions contrary to law.

“BCBC, by contrast, has not asserted in this case that the State’s contract with Scott Bridge to build the third bridge was illegal,” the opinion states. “And while BCBC challenges Cooper’s motivations for entering the contract and whether the contract was wise, it has not argued that the State was prohibited from entering it.”

The ruling does not end the lawsuit entirely. There is a remaining claim that that the state owes the company compensation for diminishing the value of its property. The company indicated in its statement that it will review its options regarding the “inverse-condemnation” claim.

“Any damages awarded to BCBC by a Montgomery jury – which could be over $100 million – would only add to the price tag for Director Cooper’s $120 million unnecessary new bridge and impose even greater costs on the taxpayers of Alabama,” the statement reads.

It may be the company that has to pay, however. The Supreme Court ruling allows Cooper to seek compensation for damages incurred from the injunction, although it caps the amount at $100,000.

Friday’s ruling underscores just how broad immunity protections are for state officials acting in their official capacities. In a one-paragraph concurring opinion, Chief Justice Tom Parker quoted from Deuteronomy: “You shall not show partiality in judgment; you shall hear the small and the great alike.”

Added Parker: “Unless the Alabama government is the defendant.”

