WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair

Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he’s the “dumbest man alive” for landing himself in a wheelchair.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I, I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair. Yeah, I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young, uh, some young man stuff, and I was told to sit my a** down,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Hart said he tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

The 44-year-old said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.

The two are friends, and Ridley said he is wishing Hart well in response to his video.

He commented that he thought Hart could handle the sprint since former quarterback Tom Brady ran it in his 40s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-25-2023 Friday AM Tropics Update
First Alert: high chance for Gulf tropical depression or storm
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Work is now underway on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium,...
Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on new indoor exhibit
GHS football players run drills on the practice field ahead of the Port City Bowl game.
Port City Bowl rescheduled to evening games due to heat index

Latest News

An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air...
Military jet crashes near San Diego
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane...
‘She’s my best friend’: Pilot reunites girl with her missing doll
Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
Carriere woman indicted for crash that killed off-duty Waveland officer