West Biloxi Public Library future in question after city budget meeting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suggestion by a Biloxi City Councilmember to close the West Biloxi Public Library off Pass Road has supporters rallying against the proposal.

During a city budget meeting Wednesday, Councilman George Lawrence voiced his support for closing the library branch. He claimed it was costing the city too much money in repairs and renovations, and argued that the city already had three other libraries.

On social media, posts were shared in favor of the library. WLOX News spoke to some of those supporters.

“Libraries are one of the few places you can still exist without the expectation of spending money. I think the city council should see how imperative it is to continue to support the library,” said resident Dara Sierra. “The library provides a lot of free resources. The summer reading program gets kids in there during the summertime when they’re not in school, helping keep their brains charged up and ready for school to come back.”

Another supporter pointed out the other uses of the library beyond books.

“There’s a lot of older people who go in there and they’re using the computers,” said Diane Sicuro. “A lot of these people have retired and unfortunately they have to go back to work. They’re not computer savvy and don’t know how to fill out a job application or look for jobs. They always need the library staff to help them.”

WLOX News spoke to the Harrison County Library System director, Sarah Ruskey. She touted the West Biloxi Library’s performance numbers.

“It’s a library that gets a lot of use. We’ve had -- so far this year -- about 20,000 folks come through the door. And keep in mind this is a slow year because we’ve been preparing for the repairs for the last few months. This is a busy branch and we feel it is very important to the services of Biloxi,” she said.

Another budget hearing is set for August 29th.

