WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue construction worker impaled by rebar

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY OF MIAMI FIRE-RESCUE, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - A Florida construction worker was hospitalized with critical injuries after he fell and was impaled by rebar.

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows the delicate technical rescue that took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A construction worker fell onto a raised piece of steel rebar, which penetrated his lower body and went through his torso.

Crews had been carrying out plans for a high-rise residential building in Miami when the accident happened.

Photos of the risky rescue show the critical moments as multiple firefighters work to save the victim. At one point, rescuers coordinated with the on-site crane operator to help lower the injured worker after he was placed in a Stokes basket.

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar.

Paramedics were able to stabilize him as they rushed him to a hospital. He was recovering in “critical but stable condition,” according to a fire department spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 wreck cleared after causing congestion near D’Iberville exit
If you're going to see Guns & Roses at the Coast Coliseum, be sure to bring a credit or debit...
Coast Coliseum going cashless, raising parking price to $10+
A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Wednesday’s ballot review put to rest any concerns Louis Elias (r) might have had about his...
UPDATE: Harrison County sheriff’s candidate satisfied with ballot review; No recount necessary

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday
The former president's attorneys have already negotiated a $200,000 bond and other terms of his...
Trump expected to surrender on charges in Georgia election subversion case
Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY...
VIDEO: Delicate rescue frees construction worker who fell, was impaled by rebar
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect.
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast