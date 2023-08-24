Thursday’s Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Dangerously hot conditions are expected to continue today across South Mississippi: swelteringly hot temperatures ranging from 95 to around 102 and blazing hot heat index up to 115. And, tomorrow, a Heat Advisory is in effect: plan on heat index up to 111. This extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Use extra caution to stay cool and stay hydrated. Rain chance looks slim for now. But, there could be higher rain chances around the first half of next week as tropical moisture approaches the Gulf Coast region. If we see some rain next week, it would help to take our temperatures down a few degrees... we would see hot lower 90s instead of sweltering upper 90s. In regards to if that Gulf tropical moisture will become a depression or storm... the chance has increased from low to medium. We will be monitoring the latest developments closely. As of today, the good news is that there is no indication of some some significant tropical activity pointed directly at us next week. But, the bad news is that is not set in stone. So, we want to keep watching the latest updates to make sure there aren’t any changes.

