WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Taxi driver fatally shoots would be armed robber, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man who reportedly tried to rob a taxi driver at gunpoint was shot and killed by the cab driver in an act of self-defense, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Mon., Aug. 21, around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Robertson Street and Merit Way.

A spokesperson for JPSO identified the victim as 23-year-old Gerald Pope.

Authorities have classified Pope’s death as justifiable homicide, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde.

Rivarde says the taxi driver will not face criminal charges.

An investigation into the events leading up to the attempted robbery and subsequent shooting are ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-25-2023 Friday AM Tropics Update
First Alert: high chance for Gulf tropical depression or storm
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Work is now underway on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium,...
Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on new indoor exhibit
GHS football players run drills on the practice field ahead of the Port City Bowl game.
Port City Bowl rescheduled to evening games due to heat index

Latest News

Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
Carriere woman indicted for crash that killed off-duty Waveland officer
Jefferson sheriff says taxi driver fatally shooting robbery suspect justifiable
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.