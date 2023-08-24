Port City Bowl rescheduled to evening games due to heat index

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association is allowing teams to reschedule game times during extreme heat.

Changes in the schedule also mean students in the band won’t get overheated.

Gulfport High School is gearing up for a showdown during the Port City Bowl.

However, footwork, drills, and speed are no match for one hefty component, heat.

“We spoke with athletic directors involved in this and other coaches. We just really thought it was in the best interest of the kids to split locations,” said Matt Walters, Gulfport Athletic Director.

Walters said Friday’s game time is rescheduled from 7:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.

Rising temperatures create a danger zone for students on the field and fans in the bleachers.

Monday, the Mississippi High School Activities Association shared this announcement: “We are giving schools the opportunity if they choose to change their game time. You don’t have to play at 7:00. You can move that to 8:00. You do have the right to do that under these circumstances for this week.”

“We just really felt like it was in the best interest in the health of the kids to split locations. One of the benefits of the field is that we play on his natural grass, we don’t have to play on turf, so I was gonna come down some from the heat,” said Walters.

Uniforms alone can be a burden.

“You’re definitely adding a good 10 pounds to your body weight, so that’s 10 extra pounds you have to deal with,” said Walters.

It’s not just athletes, band students are also bracing for the heat waves.

Gulfport High School Band Director Westley Morehead said the band practices three times a week for just an hour.

“We always play things by what the temperature dictating what our kids can handle. Will be wearing a very loose, dry, fit T-shirt and shorts. Tennis shoes and things that breathe really easily. Kids will have a 40-ounce water bottle that they have with them at all times,” said Morehead.

“We have to have a submerging tub on-site in the case that someone gets overheated. We have the ability to put them in an ice bath to calm their temperatures down,” said Walters.

Despite the high index, coaches are grateful to see their students give 100% in every practice.

“Football team is awesome. The band is great. Cheerleaders have been working really hard. The kids have been pushing through the heat,” said Morehead.

Gulfport will play Gautier at Milner Stadium on Friday during the Port City Bowl.

Kick-off is 7:30 p.m.

Harrison Central host Ridgeland at Harrison Central High School at 7 p.m.

