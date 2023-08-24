WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Port City Bowl rescheduled to evening games due to heat index

Mississippi High School Activities Association allowing teams to reschedule game time during extreme heat temperatures.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association is allowing teams to reschedule game times during extreme heat.

Changes in the schedule also mean students in the band won’t get overheated.

Gulfport High School is gearing up for a showdown during the Port City Bowl.

However, footwork, drills, and speed are no match for one hefty component, heat.

“We spoke with athletic directors involved in this and other coaches. We just really thought it was in the best interest of the kids to split locations,” said Matt Walters, Gulfport Athletic Director.

Walters said Friday’s game time is rescheduled from 7:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.

Rising temperatures create a danger zone for students on the field and fans in the bleachers.

Monday, the Mississippi High School Activities Association shared this announcement: “We are giving schools the opportunity if they choose to change their game time. You don’t have to play at 7:00. You can move that to 8:00. You do have the right to do that under these circumstances for this week.”

“We just really felt like it was in the best interest in the health of the kids to split locations. One of the benefits of the field is that we play on his natural grass, we don’t have to play on turf, so I was gonna come down some from the heat,” said Walters.

Uniforms alone can be a burden.

“You’re definitely adding a good 10 pounds to your body weight, so that’s 10 extra pounds you have to deal with,” said Walters.

It’s not just athletes, band students are also bracing for the heat waves.

Gulfport High School Band Director Westley Morehead said the band practices three times a week for just an hour.

“We always play things by what the temperature dictating what our kids can handle. Will be wearing a very loose, dry, fit T-shirt and shorts. Tennis shoes and things that breathe really easily. Kids will have a 40-ounce water bottle that they have with them at all times,” said Morehead.

“We have to have a submerging tub on-site in the case that someone gets overheated. We have the ability to put them in an ice bath to calm their temperatures down,” said Walters.

Despite the high index, coaches are grateful to see their students give 100% in every practice.

“Football team is awesome. The band is great. Cheerleaders have been working really hard. The kids have been pushing through the heat,” said Morehead.

Gulfport will play Gautier at Milner Stadium on Friday during the Port City Bowl.

Kick-off is 7:30 p.m.

Harrison Central host Ridgeland at Harrison Central High School at 7 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Wednesday’s ballot review put to rest any concerns Louis Elias (r) might have had about his...
UPDATE: Harrison County sheriff’s candidate satisfied with ballot review; No recount necessary
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing

Latest News

National Hurricane Center Tropical Outlook highlights area in western Caribbean and southern...
First Alert: area in southern Gulf being monitored for tropical development
The hotel has an indoor swimming pool and hot tub.
Newly renovated Ramada Hotel is now open in Diamondhead
Mississippi is the 12th state in the nation to have a baby box. The next states will be Iowa,...
Long Beach receives Safe Haven Baby Box installment to help prevent abandoned newborns
Routine railroad track maintenance planned by CSX has two fire chiefs in Hancock County...
Fire Chiefs in Hancock County are concerned CSX railroad work could spark fires