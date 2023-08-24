WLOX Careers
Newly renovated Ramada Hotel is now open in Diamondhead

Diamondhead community members are welcoming a renovated Ramada by Wyndham hotel located on Live Oak Dr.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A newly renovated hotel is now open in the city of Diamondhead.

Diamondhead community members are welcoming a renovated Ramada by Wyndham Hotel located on Live Oak Dr.

Mayor Nancy Depreo said the building holds a lot of memories for people who used it in the late 80s and 90s.

“Many years ago, when my children were young, Then, through the years, the hotel began to get run down. It was not in good condition. It was an eyesore for Diamondhead. Today, it is beautiful. It’s something that we are very proud of,” Depreo said.

Milan Mistry and his family saw the potential in the building and jumped on the opportunity to renovate it.

“When we purchased the property, it had a lot of history attached to it from residents to birthday parties to family reunions to everything,” Mistry said.

The hotel is now equipped with a new lobby, renovated suites, and even a ballroom for guests to party.

“We want to provide the community with a good hotel in an area, so they can come back and enjoy the same parties and family reunions and everything else. Also, for travelers that come through Mississippi, we want to give them a good hotel on exit, so they don’t have to find another hotel,” Mistry said.

The owners showed us the Ramada by Wyndham, which has a lot of people talking.

Mistry also decided to keep some of the building’s charm, like the original ceilings. Mayor Depreo said some community members got a glimpse of the hotel and are excited for the future.

“From everybody that took the tour that day, it was overwhelming. Everybody was excited to see what was done. The renovations. Diamondhead Senior Village is about to do a renovation right here at the Remada in Diamondhead,” Mistry said.

The hotel also has an indoor swimming pool and hot tub for people to cool off after a hot summer day.

Hotel owners say they are looking forward to also opening a restaurant in the future.

