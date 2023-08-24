WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on 3 new exhibits

Bill Snyder joins us live from the Mississippi Aquarium ahead of a special ribbon-cutting for three new biomes, one of which will be home to an octopus!
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hanging with a sloth? Chilling with an octopus? The Mississippi Aquarium is giving you and your family even more ways to beat the heat this summer.

Thursday morning, the aquarium held a ribbon-cutting for “Changing Tides,” a brand new space inside the aquarium presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union.

The space is home to three new biomes, including 23 habitats with over 120 new species. The addition adds 7,000 square feet of indoor space to the aquarium.

The expansion is the aquarium’s first since it opened back in 2020. Patrick Pearson, Mississippi Aquarium Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says the addition is an answer to early comments and reviews.

“People said they wanted to see more, so we’re giving them more,” Pearson said. “This is our answer to that request.”

The new biomes include a kelp forest, a rainforest and a coral reef. The rainforest is home to both speedy friends and those who like to take their time- Pelé the Brazilian Armadillo and Tito the sloth.

“By separating it by biomes, we have a cold water, we have a rainforest, and then we have a warm water, where we’ll have lots of tropical fish and tropical animals,” Pearson said. “Here in the coral reef, the star is going to be a giant Pacific octopus, which arrives today right before our ribbon-cutting...”

Bill Snyder joins us live from the new rainforest exhibit at the Mississippi Aquarium with a couple of very special guests.

The ribbon-cutting was held Thursday, August 24 at 11 a.m.

The aquarium is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit their website for tickets.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 wreck cleared after causing congestion near D’Iberville exit
If you're going to see Guns & Roses at the Coast Coliseum, be sure to bring a credit or debit...
Coast Coliseum going cashless, raising parking price to $10+
A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Wednesday’s ballot review put to rest any concerns Louis Elias (r) might have had about his...
UPDATE: Harrison County sheriff’s candidate satisfied with ballot review; No recount necessary

Latest News

We spoke to newly-appoint Red Cross for Southeast Mississippi Director John McCarty about the...
John McCarty named new Red Cross Director for Southeast Mississippi
Bill Snyder joins us live from the Mississippi Aquarium ahead of a special ribbon-cutting for...
LIVE: Ribbon cutting set for Thursday at new aquarium exhibits
The drive is held every year with the goal of remembering Hurricane Katrina and those we lost,...
LIST: Annual Katrina Blood Drive happening this week
The 2023 Anchor Awards and breakfast took place Wednesday morning in Moss Point. Bill Snyder...
2023 Anchor Awards held in Moss Point