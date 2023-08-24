WLOX Careers
MHSAA Football Championships to be held at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium

Mississippi football fans pack Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the annual Egg Bowl game against...
Mississippi football fans pack Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the annual Egg Bowl game against No. 4 Mississippi State in an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. No. 18 Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2023 MHSAA Football Championship schedule has been announced.

It will be held at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

The games will be held November 30 through December 2.

The complete schedule can be found below:

