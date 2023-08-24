WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

MGCCC break ground for a new facility on the Harrison County campus

We explore the new learning opportunities this new addition will provide for students.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College leaders broke ground for a new STEM facility on the Harrison County campus on Wednesday.

That new building will be the hub for the junior college’s science classes and IT programs.

The STEM building will consist of 10 science labs, three dedicated classrooms, and two multipurpose collaboration labs.

Corey Johnson II is a student at the community college. Johnson said he’s proud to see another addition to the campus.

“I’m excited about anything the school adds,” Johnson said. “I’m glad to see any progression that they make at the school.”

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Mary Graham said she’s sure that these resources will enhance learning for science students.

“When you’re teaching advanced, hi-tech stem programs, you have to have facilities that go along with that,” Graham said. “Our faculty are demanding these changes; we need to provide the resources to them and to students to give them the best educational opportunity.”

Construction on this $25 million project began this past May. Contractors are eyeing completion in 18 months.

Johnson said he’s going to take advantage of everything the new STEM facility has to offer.

“I’m going to definitely take a look inside,” he said. “Any tours or any people that come looking for a tour, I’m going to definitely showcase it to incoming students.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Wednesday’s ballot review put to rest any concerns Louis Elias (r) might have had about his...
UPDATE: Harrison County sheriff’s candidate satisfied with ballot review; No recount necessary
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?

Latest News

Mississippi is the 12th state in the nation to have a baby box. The next states will be Iowa,...
Long Beach receives Safe Haven Baby Box installment to help prevent abandoned newborns
Routine railroad track maintenance planned by CSX has two fire chiefs in Hancock County...
Fire Chiefs in Hancock County are concerned CSX railroad work could spark fires
Thomas Jenin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
Isaiah Winkley's family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the deputy's use...
Family seeks justice after Georgia man killed by Hancock Sheriff's Deputy