MGCCC break ground for a new facility on the Harrison County campus

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College leaders broke ground for a new STEM facility on the Harrison County campus on Wednesday.

That new building will be the hub for the junior college’s science classes and IT programs.

The STEM building will consist of 10 science labs, three dedicated classrooms, and two multipurpose collaboration labs.

Corey Johnson II is a student at the community college. Johnson said he’s proud to see another addition to the campus.

“I’m excited about anything the school adds,” Johnson said. “I’m glad to see any progression that they make at the school.”

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Mary Graham said she’s sure that these resources will enhance learning for science students.

“When you’re teaching advanced, hi-tech stem programs, you have to have facilities that go along with that,” Graham said. “Our faculty are demanding these changes; we need to provide the resources to them and to students to give them the best educational opportunity.”

Construction on this $25 million project began this past May. Contractors are eyeing completion in 18 months.

Johnson said he’s going to take advantage of everything the new STEM facility has to offer.

“I’m going to definitely take a look inside,” he said. “Any tours or any people that come looking for a tour, I’m going to definitely showcase it to incoming students.”

