Long Beach receives Safe Haven Baby Box installment to help prevent abandoned newborns

Long Beach, Miss. (WLOX) - Parents In Crisis now have a safe solution that could save a newborn’s life thanks to Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

The company unveiled its latest baby box installment in Long Beach, MS, on Wednesday.

The community gathered at the city’s local fire station for a blessing ceremony and presentation.

“This is an honor for us,” says Griff Skellie, Long Beach Fire Department Fire Chief. “What a great thing to be presented with a way to save a child’s life. These firemen were trained. There’s a possibility today that they could put their life in danger to save someone. There is an opportunity for them to save someone and walk down to the end of our hall and pick that child up. So, anytime you’re given something, there are no cameras. A person all they have to do, if they find themselves in that situation with their newborn is pull up on the south end of our building.

Each baby box contains orange bags inside with information attached for the parents to take with them.

According to Chief Skellie, there are no cameras on the side of the building of the drop-off site. He also says that once the door is shut no one will be able to reopen it from the outside.

The company’s founder, Monica Kelsey, cites that the baby box is simply an extension of Mississippi’s safe-haven law.

“It’s been in Mississippi for the last twenty years where a parent can walk into a fire station or a hospital and hand their newborn to a person and walk away,” says Kelsey. “The only thing the box does is it gives a parent an enmity where they don’t have to talk to anyone. They don’t have to see anyone, but they can still surrender their child under Mississippi’s safe haven law.”

In December of last year, The company rewrote the Safe Haven Bill to include all hospitals, fire stations, and police stations as approved locations for the boxes. The governor signed off on the bill in April 2023.

Kelsey gave a brief presentation on how the climate control box works, which contains a bassinet inside.

“Once that door shuts, it locks. No one can open up that outside door,” she says. “That’s a safety feature of this box. If you look over here, you’ve got a green and yellow light on this box. That means something’s happening underneath right now, which means the alarms are already chirping. You’re going to hear it inside within sixty seconds.”

After the child is placed in the baby box, in less than two minutes, it will be taken out by the fire department and transported to an ambulance.

“To watch it all come together and to be here and for the community support to know, hey, let’s come alongside parents that might need a little bit more help, and let’s give these women an anonymous option,” says Caitlin Kelly, Safe Haven Baby Boxes Advocate.

The baby boxes provide parents with the first anonymous option in the state of Mississippi.

Long Beach is now home to one hundred and fifty-eight boxes in the U.S., and Mississippi is the twelfth state in the nation to have a baby box.

The next states will be Iowa, West Virginia, and Texas.

To contact the Safe Haven Baby Boxes 24-hour hotline for assistance, dial 1-(866) 992-2291.

