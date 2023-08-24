WLOX Careers
Lego sells braille bricks for first time

Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the...
Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.(Lego.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Lego is selling braille bricks to the public for the first time.

The company says these special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.

The printed version of the symbol or letter is also shown beneath the studs.

The set is available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year.

These bricks are also fully compatible with other sets.

Lego says all kids ages 6 and up can enjoy the toy.

Before now, the braille bricks were only distributed to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

Pre-orders for the new set opened Thursday at $90.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

