First Alert: area in southern Gulf being monitored for tropical development
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean for possible tropical development.
The National Hurricane Center placed this region under a low chance for tropical depression or tropical storm formation in about five to seven days.
Unsettled conditions in this region are expected to persist into late weekend and early next week. Some long-range global forecast models are hinting that this persistent thunderstorm activity could lead to slow tropical development.
It is too early to speculate how this could evolve or who could be impacted if it does. If the the recent upper-level ridge of high pressure that has dominated the region stays in place, it could potentially block any tropical system from approaching South Mississippi.
However, there are some hints in long range forecast models that this ridge may try to weaken and nudge slightly west by early next week. While not certain, if this does it occur, it could allow for any tropical system in the southern Gulf of Mexico to drift north.
Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.