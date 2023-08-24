WLOX Careers
First Alert: area in southern Gulf being monitored for tropical development

Eric's First Alert Forecast Aug 23, 2023 10 p.m.
By Eric Jeansonne
Updated: 9 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean for possible tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center placed this region under a low chance for tropical depression or tropical storm formation in about five to seven days.

Unsettled conditions in this region are expected to persist into late weekend and early next week. Some long-range global forecast models are hinting that this persistent thunderstorm activity could lead to slow tropical development.

It is too early to speculate how this could evolve or who could be impacted if it does. If the the recent upper-level ridge of high pressure that has dominated the region stays in place, it could potentially block any tropical system from approaching South Mississippi.

However, there are some hints in long range forecast models that this ridge may try to weaken and nudge slightly west by early next week. While not certain, if this does it occur, it could allow for any tropical system in the southern Gulf of Mexico to drift north.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Outlook highlights area in western Caribbean and southern...
National Hurricane Center Tropical Outlook highlights area in western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development in the coming days.(Eric Jeansonne WLOX)
Blocking high slides west? Long-range models hint that high pressure over the region slides...
Blocking high slides west? Long-range models hint that high pressure over the region slides west. Depending on how far west it moves, it could allow for any tropical system in the Gulf to drift north.(Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

