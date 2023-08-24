Fire Chiefs in Hancock County are concerned CSX railroad work could spark fires

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Routine railroad track maintenance planned by CSX has two fire chiefs in Hancock County concerned.

Waveland Fire Chief Tommy Carver, along with Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Strong, wrote a letter to the rail company expressing their uneasy feelings about the railroad grinding that will happen from New Orleans, LA, to Mobile, AL.

Railroad grinding is common maintenance where railroad crews grind down the metal tracks. The process generates sparks, which Chief Carver told WLOX News could be a recipe for disaster when mixed with the dangerously dry conditions in South Mississippi.

“It’s just not a good combination right now,” Carver said. “It doesn’t take much to set off a big fire. And what starts off as a small fire, by the time the crews get on the scene with the wind and dry conditions, it’s turned into acres or something unmanageable.”

Fire crews across Hancock County are still stretched thin after dealing with weeks of wildfires.

“The past couple of weeks we’ve had woods fires galore. All of our resources have been stretched thin throughout the whole county, not just the city. And to come through with something on purpose, it’s kind of unnerving,” said Carver.

The CSX train tracks travel through more than just residential areas and woodlands.

“It also goes through a lot of marshy areas that we can’t get to. In that case, it would just be hoping the embers from that fire don’t spread or jump to someone’s house.”

CSX deploys fire suppression systems when railroad grinding happens.

Carver says that CSX replied to his letter on August 19th and that a representative with the railroad company said the concerns would be discussed in an internal meeting.

Since then, Carver said he has not heard back from the company.

