Family files wrongful death lawsuit in Hancock Co. officer-involved shooting

A family is now suing the Hancock County Sheriff's Department after a deputy used lethal force to kill a man from Georgia in December 2022.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A family is now suing the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after a deputy used lethal force to kill a man from Georgia in December 2022.

Isaiah Winkley, 21, was shot to death on December 10 of last year at a home near Highway 603 in the Kiln.

Deputies were answering a call about a burglary at the residence.

The family says Winkley’s car had broken down and that he was at the home looking for assistance.

The lawsuit says Winkley was unarmed and was not a threat to deputies.

The family is now suing for compensation for medical expenses, funeral costs, as well future earnings Winkley would have gained over his lifetime. The family also cites damages for mental anguish, with no specific amount.

We reached out to Sheriff Ricky Adam for comment who referred us to the Hancock County attorney, but we have not heard back from him.

