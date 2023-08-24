WLOX Careers
Cooling vests help Mississippi Power linemen beat the heat

Mississippi Power used the vests in a pilot program last year, and they worked well. Now, their line crews are able to use them.
Mississippi Power used the vests in a pilot program last year, and they worked well. Now, their line crews are able to use them.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Staying cool on the job — mentally and physically.

This summer, Mississippi Power line crews are able to get more work done and stay refreshed while their up in a bucket or on a job with their cool shirt system, or cooling vest.

“We’ve got a vest with some internal tubing, and what this bag is designed to do is we hang this on the side of our bucket. You open it up, put some ice and water in there,” said Ty Smith, Mississippi Power lineman.

The vest and the tubes are tied into the bag. Once you hit the battery on the outside, it starts pumping cool water through the vest.

“It’s designed to keep your core body temperature down. We use this and it’s so beneficial because when we’re out here, working in the heat, it’s hard to pull long hours in the bucket,” Smith said.

Mississippi Power used the vests in a pilot program last year, and they worked well. Now, their line crews are able to use them. It’s also timely with the recent extreme heat wave that’s gripped the area.

“We’re used to the heat in South Mississippi, but with these triple digit numbers, we’re looking ahead and making sure our guys are staying cool and safe on the job,” said Kaila Moran, Miss. Power spokesperson.

Even with the cooling vests, line crews still take frequent water breaks to stay hydrated.

“You always want to be thinking about the job. We’re out here working with high voltage lines, and on top of that, we’ve got to stay on top of being healthy in the heat,” Smith added.

