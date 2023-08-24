WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation, family says

According to town officials in Oak Island, North Carolina, family members said they noticed a...
According to town officials in Oak Island, North Carolina, family members said they noticed a small fish jumping out of the water before the child was bitten on the shoulder by either a baby or a small species of shark.(WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: This story contains an image of the minor injuries the child received.

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 9-year-old was bitten by a shark Wednesday afternoon while swimming with a family member in shallow waters while on vacation at a beach in North Carolina.

According to town officials in Oak Island, family members said they noticed a small fish jumping out of the water before the child was bitten on the shoulder by either a baby or a small species of shark.

The town said family members drove the child to the hospital themselves and didn’t call 911 for help.

The 9-year-old was treated and released the same day.

Town officials said photos from the incident show bite marks and a small wound.

“Although the reason for the bite is unclear, this appears to be an isolated incident,” Oak Island town officials said in a press release. “The Beach Services Unit is maintaining close observation of the surf area during their patrols throughout the remainder of the day.”

A bite received by a 9-year-old in Oak Island on Aug. 23, 2023
A bite received by a 9-year-old in Oak Island on Aug. 23, 2023(Provided by the Town of Oak Island)

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 wreck cleared after causing congestion near D’Iberville exit
If you're going to see Guns & Roses at the Coast Coliseum, be sure to bring a credit or debit...
Coast Coliseum going cashless, raising parking price to $10+
A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Wednesday’s ballot review put to rest any concerns Louis Elias (r) might have had about his...
UPDATE: Harrison County sheriff’s candidate satisfied with ballot review; No recount necessary

Latest News

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 3 people, plus shooter, and wounds several others
A shift manager at a Florida Popeyes location said it caught her eye while making preparations...
Monkey on the loose spotted at Popeyes
A shift manager at a Florida Popeyes location said it caught her eye while making preparations...
Monkey on the loose spotted at Popeyes
Paula Rodriguez and her dog Maia
Woman says Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport
Tropical activity will be possible in the Gulf of Mexico by next week
First Alert: Gulf tropical system possible by next week