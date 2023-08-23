West Harrison, MGCCC alum Brandon Parker called up to M-Braves

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) -Former West Harrison Hurricane, Gulf Coast Bulldog, and NJCAA All-American Baseball player of the year Brandon Parker was called up to AA this week with the Braves as he joins the M-Braves up in Pearl.

The Atlanta Braves are promoting Brandon Parker to the Mississippi Braves (AA). pic.twitter.com/Ysfeh3ORkZ — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 21, 2023

The Saucier native was drafted by the Braves in the tenth round back in 2019.

In High A this year he’s tallied 39 hits, five home runs, and 21 RBI.

