WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

West Harrison, MGCCC alum Brandon Parker called up to M-Braves

Former Gulf Coast, West Harrison outfielder Brandon Parker honored at a Biloxi Shuckers game...
Former Gulf Coast, West Harrison outfielder Brandon Parker honored at a Biloxi Shuckers game after winning 2018 NJCAA Division II Player of the Year (WLOX Sports File)(Patrick Clay | WLOX Sports)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) -Former West Harrison Hurricane, Gulf Coast Bulldog, and NJCAA All-American Baseball player of the year Brandon Parker was called up to AA this week with the Braves as he joins the M-Braves up in Pearl.

The Saucier native was drafted by the Braves in the tenth round back in 2019.

In High A this year he’s tallied 39 hits, five home runs, and 21 RBI.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.
18-year-old dead after Jackson County crash
According to Biloxi PD, 28-year-old Clyderick Carlitez Blackston from Biloxi (left),...
3 arrested in D’Iberville traffic stop after shooting in Biloxi, police say
A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Louis Elias (r) lost the August 8th GOP primary election for Harrison County sheriff to Matt...
Harrison County sheriff’s candidate wants a ballot review
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing

Latest News

The excessive heat is moving the game times around for some season openers.
Excessive heat changes game times for football season openers
The Eagles open up the season hosting Bay High at Pascagoula.
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Resurrection Catholic Eagles
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Harrison Central Red Rebels
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Harrison Central Red Rebels
Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende recap the Saints win over the Chargers