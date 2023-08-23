Wednesday’s Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. The dangerous heat continues today. High temperatures today will be scorching hot: around 100 to 105. And the heat index will be blazing: 105 to about 118. Please be careful outdoors! Try to drink plenty of water and make sure to take breaks in the shade, or in an air conditioned room if possible. A Red Flag Warning also known as a Fire Weather Warning is in effect. Critical fire weather conditions continue today. Fires can start easily and spread rapidly. A burn ban is in effect. With very dry conditions in place across the area, make sure to practice wildfire safety! Properly dispose of cigarettes, keep vehicles off grass, and avoid activities with open flames or sparks.

