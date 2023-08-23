UPDATE: Harrison County sheriff’s candidate satisfied with ballot review; No recount necessary

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s ballot review put to rest any concerns Louis Elias might have had about his loss in the Harrison County Sheriff’s race.

“We put it to rest,” Elias told WLOX News. “We are done and moving on. I congratulated Matt on his win.”

Fellow Republican Matt Haley won the August 8th primary by almost 1,600 votes, making him the county’s next sheriff. But rumors about voting issues led Elias to ask for a ballot review. He said he owed it to his supporters.

That review took place Wednesday morning. Within a few hours, Elias said he was satisficed with the election results and congratulated Haley on his victory.

