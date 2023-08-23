WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is collecting all the evidence from an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday in Madison County.

Two people were killed, including the suspect and two other people were injured.

The deadly dispute began Tuesday night on Oakfield Boulevard, near Clarkdell Road in the Oakfield Subdivision.

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker said his department received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance between a male and female.

Officers arrived to find two gunshot victims at the entrance of the neighborhood. That’s when deputies began getting tips from residents about the possible gunman still near the area. That’s when Tucker said a brief pursuit began before a deadly ending for the suspect.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital and two were taken by ambulance.

MBI later confirmed one of those victims died from their injuries. No members of law enforcement were injured in this incident.

WLBT is working to learn the conditions of the other victims.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Louis Elias (r) lost the August 8th GOP primary election for Harrison County sheriff to Matt...
Harrison County sheriff’s candidate wants a ballot review
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?

Latest News

Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 wreck causes congestion near D’Iberville exit
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. The dangerous heat continues with scorching hot...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
An Ocean Springs couple is one of the lucky ones celebrating the monumental achievement today...
Ocean Springs couple celebrates 70 years of wedded bliss