TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 wreck causes congestion near D’Iberville exit

Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to...
Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to land.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, a wreck on I-10 before the Galleria Parkway exit 46A is causing congestion in westbound lanes, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles says a ramp is still closed as crews work to clear the wreck.

Chief Nobles says the says the rollover wreck caused injuries to one person. That person has been transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

Avoid the area if possible. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

