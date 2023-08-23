WLOX Careers
Serena Williams, husband share first family photos with new baby

The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.
The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.(Instagram/alexisohanian via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed their second daughter.

Ohanian took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.

The post features a series of family photos with the newborn.

He said both mom and baby are happy and healthy.

Williams publicly shared she was expecting another baby at the famed Met Gala in New York City in May.

The tennis legend and Ohanian married in 2017, the same year their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, was born.

Congratulations to the family!

