Michael Oher alleges he had no knowledge of income generated through conservatorship

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Saturday, April 25, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)(Jason DeCrow | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Michael Oher has filed a new motion in Shelby County Probate Court alleging his conservators, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, never filed their first accounting and then failed to file a single accounting in a timely manner ever since the conservatorship was filed 19 years ago.

According to the motion, conservators are required to file an annual report itemizing the receipts and expenditures of income generated within 60 days of the conservatorship’s anniversary every year.

Co-Conservators’ failure to uphold their fiduciary duty to make any accountings with the Court throughout the 19-year conservatorship means that Ward was excluded from knowing the full extent of any contracts negotiated on his behalf by his Co-Conservators, that he has no knowledge of the income generated through said contracts, and that he has no knowledge of the income generated from the Co-Conservators’ use of his name, likeness, and image.

excerpt from motion filed by Michael Oher in Shelby County Probate Court

Oher is seeking to end his conservatorship in a petition filed in Shelby County earlier in the month.

Oher alleges the Tuohys failed “to meet their required duties to provide regular accountings or to act in the best interest of their ward, Michael J. Oher, and for applicable damages and other relief.”

The story of Oher and the Tuohys was made famous by the 2009 film The Blind Side, which portrays Oher’s journey growing up in Memphis, being raised by the Tuohys and starring as an offensive lineman for Ole Miss before making his way to the NFL.

Oher says the Tuohys have falsely claimed Oher as their adopted son in the years since to their benefit.

Oher claims he learned in February 2023 that the conservatorship did not qualify him as a member of the Tuohy family.

Oher says a document was signed in 2007 that signed away, with no payment, his unconditional and exclusive right to his name, likeness and more to Fox, which distributed The Blind Side. However, Oher claims he never willingly or knowingly signed this document.

Marty Singer, the attorney for the Tuohys, called the petition Oher filed against them “ludicrous.”

“In reality, the Tuohys opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support and, most of all, unconditional love,” said Singer. “They have consistently treated him like a son and one of their three children. His response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.”

