LIST: Annual Katrina Blood Drive happening this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 18th Annual Katrina Blood Drive will take place between Thursday, August 24 and Thursday, August 31.

The drive is held every year with the goal of remembering Hurricane Katrina and those we lost, but also showing how the community comes together when it’s needed most.

Here’s a list of days and locations in the coast-wide drive:

Thursday, August 24

Pascagoula Senior Center (1912 Live Oak Avenue), 1-6 p.m.

Pass Christian (315 Clark Avenue), 12-6 p.m.

Friday, August 25

Mandal GMC/BMW in D’Iberville (11290 Mandal Parkway), 12-5 p.m.

Monday, August 28

Edgewater Mall in Biloxi- Old Champs/Outside of Belk and Shoe Department (2600 Beach Boulevard), 1-7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29

Edgewater Mall in Biloxi- Old Champs/Outside of Belk and Shoe Department (2600 Beach Boulevard), 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

MiLB Shuckers- MERIT Biloxi/Harville Room (150 Reynoir Street), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, August 31

City of Ocean Springs Civic Center (3730 Bienville Boulevard), 1-6 p.m.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: Katrina. You can also use the Blood Donor App to schedule your appointment today.

All presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

