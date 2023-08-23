WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

LIST: Annual Katrina Blood Drive happening this week

The drive is held every year with the goal of remembering Hurricane Katrina and those we lost,...
The drive is held every year with the goal of remembering Hurricane Katrina and those we lost, but also showing how the community comes together when it’s needed most.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 18th Annual Katrina Blood Drive will take place between Thursday, August 24 and Thursday, August 31.

The drive is held every year with the goal of remembering Hurricane Katrina and those we lost, but also showing how the community comes together when it’s needed most.

Here’s a list of days and locations in the coast-wide drive:

Thursday, August 24

  • Pascagoula Senior Center (1912 Live Oak Avenue), 1-6 p.m.
  • Pass Christian (315 Clark Avenue), 12-6 p.m.

Friday, August 25

  • Mandal GMC/BMW in D’Iberville (11290 Mandal Parkway), 12-5 p.m.

Monday, August 28

  • Edgewater Mall in Biloxi- Old Champs/Outside of Belk and Shoe Department (2600 Beach Boulevard), 1-7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29

  • Edgewater Mall in Biloxi- Old Champs/Outside of Belk and Shoe Department (2600 Beach Boulevard), 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

  • MiLB Shuckers- MERIT Biloxi/Harville Room (150 Reynoir Street), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, August 31

  • City of Ocean Springs Civic Center (3730 Bienville Boulevard), 1-6 p.m.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: Katrina. You can also use the Blood Donor App to schedule your appointment today.

All presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Louis Elias (r) lost the August 8th GOP primary election for Harrison County sheriff to Matt...
Harrison County sheriff’s candidate wants a ballot review
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?

Latest News

The 2023 Anchor Awards and breakfast took place Wednesday morning in Moss Point. Bill Snyder...
2023 Anchor Awards held in Moss Point
Students have a chance to get an early start on getting the perfect outfit for home coming....
'Homecoming Closet' gives magical, affordable shopping experience for Gulf Coast girls
Lana Del Rey coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
Lana Del Rey coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
During the event, new and expectant mothers received resources for their babies, such as...
Sharing Health Education and Awareness hosts a community baby shower