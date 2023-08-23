WLOX Careers
Fyre Festival 2 tickets are now on sale

The lead organizer of the failed Fyre Festival said tickets for the second festival are on sale.
The lead organizer of the failed Fyre Festival said tickets for the second festival are on sale.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – The man who founded the infamous Fyre Festival that went bust years ago said he’s determined to do it right this time.

Billy McFarland spent four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire and bank fraud.

He tried to organize a music festival in the Bahamas in 2017, and concert goers paid thousands of dollars for a chance to meet celebrities, eat great food, and vacation on the island.

But the plan fell apart.

Celebrities backed out because of the disorganization, and fans say they were cheated out of their money.

Billy McFarland, organizer of the failed Fyre Festival, said tickets for the second festival...
Billy McFarland, organizer of the failed Fyre Festival, said tickets for the second festival are on sale.

McFarland left prison last year.

Now, he is planning Fyre Festival 2.

The festival will be held in the Caribbean next year.

On Tuesday, McFarland posted an update on social media. He said the first batch of tickets is sold out and revenue from the sales will be held in escrow until a final date is announced this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

