Excessive heat changes game times for football season openers

The excessive heat is moving the game times around for some season openers.
The excessive heat is moving the game times around for some season openers.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Earlier this week the MHSAA announced game times for week one in high school football could be moved back because of the excessive heat. All games were originally slated to start at 7 p.m., with the exception on Harrison Central and Ridgeland for the Port City Bowl.

Here are the game time changes so far:

Picayune @ Brandon- 8 p.m.

South Pike @ PRC- 7:30 p.m.

Pascagoula @ Moss Point- 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeland @ Harrison Central- 7 p.m.

Gautier @ Gulfport- 7:30 p.m.

This article will be updated to show any additional changes.

