Coast Coliseum going cashless, raising parking price to $10+

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The good news is the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is expanding its parking and modernizing concession sales to make things faster and easier for patrons attending concerts and events. The bad news? Some of it will cost more, and you better bring a credit or debit card to pay for it.

The Coliseum recently expanded the number of parking spaces, and added new signs to provide clear directions and information. And soon the entire facility grounds will transition all parking lots to brighter LED lighting with safety in mind.

New event parking fees will help pay for all these upgrades. Starting October 1, 2023, event parking will be priced at $10, plus additional fees and taxes.

If you’ve attended a concert at the Coliseum in recent years, you’ve paid $10 to park. Going forward, all events at the Coliseum will be $10, plus additional fees and taxes.

To make it easier to pay a parking fee that’s no longer an even $10, the Coliseum is moving to a cashless payment system from the parking lot to the concession stands. Starting with the Guns & Roses concert September 20, 2023, all food and beverage cafes and concession stands within the Coliseum will only take credit or debit cards.

Coliseum officials say “the change will provide visitors with a quicker and smoother transaction process, allowing them to enjoy their favorite snacks and meals without the need for physical currency.”

