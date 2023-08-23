WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Coast Coliseum going cashless, raising parking price to $10+

The Coliseum’s concessions go cashless starting with the Guns & Roses concert Sept. 20.
If you're going to see Guns & Roses at the Coast Coliseum, be sure to bring a credit or debit...
If you're going to see Guns & Roses at the Coast Coliseum, be sure to bring a credit or debit card. The facility's concessions are going cashless starting September 20.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The good news is the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is expanding its parking and modernizing concession sales to make things faster and easier for patrons attending concerts and events. The bad news? Some of it will cost more, and you better bring a credit or debit card to pay for it.

The Coliseum recently expanded the number of parking spaces, and added new signs to provide clear directions and information. And soon the entire facility grounds will transition all parking lots to brighter LED lighting with safety in mind.

New event parking fees will help pay for all these upgrades. Starting October 1, 2023, event parking will be priced at $10, plus additional fees and taxes.

If you’ve attended a concert at the Coliseum in recent years, you’ve paid $10 to park. Going forward, all events at the Coliseum will be $10, plus additional fees and taxes.

To make it easier to pay a parking fee that’s no longer an even $10, the Coliseum is moving to a cashless payment system from the parking lot to the concession stands. Starting with the Guns & Roses concert September 20, 2023, all food and beverage cafes and concession stands within the Coliseum will only take credit or debit cards.

Coliseum officials say “the change will provide visitors with a quicker and smoother transaction process, allowing them to enjoy their favorite snacks and meals without the need for physical currency.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Louis Elias (r) lost the August 8th GOP primary election for Harrison County sheriff to Matt...
Harrison County sheriff’s candidate wants a ballot review
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?

Latest News

On today's 'In Their Shoes,' Jaimee Dorris introduces us to a woman who says she has the best...
In Their Shoes: Newborn photography takes patience, softness
The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first...
Buc-ee’s set to break ground on new Harrison Co. travel center in September
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site