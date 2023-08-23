Brutal heat today!

It’s going to be incredibly hot today! Temperatures will be around 100-105 this afternoon, and the heat index will be around 110-120. It’s imperative to stay hydrated and listen to your body if you have to be outside for long periods of time. An Excessive Heat Warning and Red Flag Warning remain in effect today. The intense heat and drought lead to a higher risk for fires spreading. Please avoid outdoor burning! A burn ban remains in effect, too.

The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will remain very hot and humid with highs around 98-103. The heat index could get above 110. If we’re lucky, we’ll see a few isolated showers. However, most of us will stay rain-free. Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter with highs around 100-105! Only isolated showers are expected.

Rain chances will be slightly higher by Monday and Tuesday, but it’s still going to be incredibly hot. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s.

