A Better Way to Give: Local organizations continue the mission to serve

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The fight to advocate for those in need across the Gulf Coast continues.

Back Bay Mission held a town hall meeting to address concerns and ways to help homelessness. City and community leaders gathered at the Ground Zero Blues Club for the panel discussion.

Food pantry shelves are stacked with food. Non-perishables and dry ingredients are ready for hungry stomachs.

Sarah Smith, Director of Client Services with Back Bay Mission, said there’s no wait time when serving those in vulnerable situations, such as homelessness.

“We also help with Greyhound bus tickets, birth certificates, and social security cards. Next door, we have a day center for the homeless. People can come in and get a shower, laundry, mail, and case management,” said Smith.

The initiative to curb the number of homeless people and panhandlers across the coast starts with ‘A Better Way to Give’.

A series of meetings with Back Bay Mission, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, and city leaders addressed these concerns head-on to find solutions.

“We’re in a stage where we’re figuring out what we can really do to help people that are on the brink of homelessness, or it’s an emergency situation to get people where they need to go so they’re not living on the street or in their car. Is it possible down the road to get a shelter of some sort,” said Christen Duhe, President and Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

Duhe helps navigate organizations that offer direct service, like the Back Bay Mission.

“We’ve seen a significant increase. We’re doing about 65 to 70 showers a day and we just had seven new guests come in yesterday we’re halfway through the month and we have had 48 new people who have access to our services. In the six years that I’ve been here it’s unprecedented amounts of homelessness,” said Smith.

During inclement weather conditions without shelter, devastating losses of life have been reported.

“Here of late, we’ve had some deaths in the city from heat-related injuries,” said Assistant Chief Chris Deback.

The goal to partner with law enforcement and first responders in more areas across the coast is also growing.

“In a true life emergency, that’ll give officers first responders a true way to help a person through the vouch program,” said Deback.

“We’ve been able to help two different families with the funds so far,” said Duhe.

She adds that Waveland city leaders plan to join the ‘Better Way to Give’ program.

“I’m glad to see so many here tonight. It’ll take a lot of the businesses, it’ll take nonprofits, it’ll take the entire community of people to get it done to make it happen,” Duhe.

If you’re interested in donating to “A Better Way to Give”, visit the Gulf Coast Community Foundation website to help.

