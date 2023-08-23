WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Airline close calls more common than publicly disclosed, NYT report says

FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. This year, according to the report, close-call incidents have happened multiple times a week on average. Last month alone, there were about 46 incidents involving commercial airlines.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report from the New York Times stated that only a fraction of airline close calls have been publicly disclosed.

This year, according to the report, close-call incidents have happened multiple times a week on average. Last month alone, there were about 46 incidents involving commercial airlines.

Most of the close calls have involved human error, the report said.

The Times reviewed internal safety documents from the Federal Aviation Administration and a NASA database.

The issues have been compounded by a shortage of air traffic controllers while more planes are in the skies.

Fortunately, there has not been a major U.S. plane crash in more than a decade.

On Wednesday, the FAA announced millions in funding to tackle near-collisions.

In an announcement shared first with CNN, eight airports will receive $121 million to pay for construction projects.

This is on top of the $100 million that was granted to dozens of other airports three months ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Louis Elias (r) lost the August 8th GOP primary election for Harrison County sheriff to Matt...
Harrison County sheriff’s candidate wants a ballot review
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?

Latest News

Chief Nobles says all westbound lanes will be shut down shortly for a Lifeflight helicopter to...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 wreck cleared after causing congestion near D’Iberville exit
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani to surrender to Georgia authorities
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
Homer Lee Jackson III
Convicted killer of 4 found dead in his home
All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas.
Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus