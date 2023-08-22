WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The scorching heat will continue. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of South Mississippi. High temperatures today will range from about 96 to 103. And the heat index could reach all the way up to 112. Please be careful outdoors! Try to drink plenty of water and make sure to take breaks in the shade, or in an air conditioned room if possible. Also, a Red Flag Warning is in effect due to critical fire weather conditions. Fires can start easily and spread rapidly. A burn ban is in effect for the entire area. Help prevent fires by disposing of cigarettes properly, heeding all burn bans, and not parking on grass surfaces.

