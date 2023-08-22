WLOX Careers
SCARY: Rolling tire exits I-10 and lands in homeowner’s backyard

From the interstate to the backyard — one Biloxi woman discovered a surprise on her lawn after checking her Ring doorbell.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From the interstate to the backyard — one Biloxi woman discovered a surprise on her lawn after checking her Ring doorbell.

Nicole Werner was shocked to find that a rolling tire flew over her fence and onto her property. She believes the tire flew off of I-10 and landed just inches away from her garden.

Werner said if she were home watering her plants that evening, it could’ve been a serious situation.

”That’s scary. Usually this time of night, I’m out here pulling weeds, putting mulch down. And to think that thing could’ve hit me. That would’ve killed anyone. I really think we need a bigger fence back here between us because this can happen again,” said Nicole Werner.

Werner is now planning to install protection around her home.

She’s calling for more safety measures since the neighborhood is just feet away from the interstate.

