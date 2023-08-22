WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mother looking to raise awareness for mental health after daughter experiences relapse

Yulone Solomon spent her Monday evening walking around Biloxi beach talking to people about the challenges of dealing with mental health.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “People are dying, overdosing. This is serious,” Yulone Solomon. “America needs to wake up and make a change.”

Solomon spent her Monday evening walking around Biloxi beach talking to people about the challenges of dealing with mental health.

She says the one thing she wants to change is the questions that are asked when someone is going through a crisis: what’s your name, who’s the president and what’s the year?

“That person might be able to answer those questions, but it doesn’t mean that person isn’t in a crisis,” said Solomon. “That person can probably hold it together to answer those questions and the next day, you might have a suicide, an overdose and things of that nature.”

Solomon also says she wants to prevent people from taking unnecessary steps to help their loved ones. This is after her own daughter was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years ago.

“I asked for a mobile crisis unit and when I called them, they said I had to go through the chancery court,” said Solomon. “I went through that and paid $153. I had to find where she was and they sent out a team, evaluated her and admitted her into Gulfport Behavioral Health.”

After her daughter’s recent relapse, Solomon is determined to get her message out. She’s even open about her personal struggles of being a veteran suffering from PTSD and a recovering alcoholic.

She wants her daughter to have the same help she would get.

“Even if I’m going through my treatments, answering questions a certain way or if I meet a certain criterion by a number, they can admit me,” said Solomon.

Solomon says her end goal is to not only start a non-profit in South Mississippi but to also change the way mental health is treated in the country.

“When they are in immediate risk, harm and danger,” said Solomon. “If they are putting themselves or others in danger right at that moment, it’s not time for money, it’s time to follow the protocol...Please seek help. It’s nothing to play with. It’s your life and it’s your life at its best.”

Yulone says she plans to do something similar in the coming weeks.

If you or a loved one are in need of immediate help, you can reach the Mental Health Hotline at 988.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.
18-year-old dead after Jackson County crash
The Singing River Health System is continuing to see patients, and downtime procedures are in...
Potential cyberattack throughout Singing River Health System
According to Biloxi PD, 28-year-old Clyderick Carlitez Blackston from Biloxi (left),...
3 arrested in D’Iberville traffic stop after shooting in Biloxi, police say
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84

Latest News

FILE - A recent study says blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were...
Blue light glasses don’t help eye strain, study says
MSDH confirms first four cases of West Nile Virus in 2023
MSDH confirms first four cases of West Nile Virus in 2023
Covid 19
There’s an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, what you need to know
Extreme heat can take a toll on your mental health