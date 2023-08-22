More than a dozen Long Beach businesses are in need of workers

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In Long Beach, 15 businesses are banding together to find employees to help keep their businesses going.

Two of those businesses are Jerry’s Lawnmower Sales and Service Inc. and the Harbor View Cafe.

John Favre, owner of Jerry’s Lawnmower Sales and Service Incorporated in Long Beach, said there aren’t enough hands to fix and sell lawnmowers. Favre said the COVID-19 pandemic put them in a bind.

“I don’t know what’s happened to the workforce,” Favre said. “We haven’t been fully staffed since then. The employees are having to work longer hours and work overtime to try to keep everything caught up.”

Favre said he’s reached out to his community for help, but those pleas haven’t been heard.

“We’ve put applications out and ads out, and nobody responds to them, you know,” he said.

Those same woes persist at Long Beach’s Harbor View Cafe. Its owner, Robert Bass, says his business was also affected by COVID.

“Having adequate staff is a chronic problem,” Favre said. “We’re in a great market for people that want to go to work. It’s about making sure that somebody comes in with the attitude if they’re going to do a good job if they want to be a part of our team, and if they’re looking forward to getting their head in the game.”

Bass said he’s not able to use all of his tables in his restaurant because he doesn’t have enough staff to serve them.

“We’d rather deliver good service to fewer guests than have to deliver mediocre service to a greater number of guests,” Bass said. “It’s never a concern that goes away, even when you have a good, consistent core like we have.”

Favre said all he can do is hope that someone will step up and take a job.

“Hopefully, when the economy turns around and gets better, people are going to go back to work,” he said.

