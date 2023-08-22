WLOX Careers
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly fatally shot a man in an incident captured on Facebook Live.(Source: Lowndes County MS. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An indictment has been issued by a Mississippi grand jury against the woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live.

Kadejah Brown was charged with murder for allegedly shooting her husband back in March.

A trial date has not been set.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Kadejah Brown and her husband, 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, had been arguing the night before the shooting.

The sheriff told WCBI News that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment the next morning and defuse the situation before being shot.

The shooting occurred on a Facebook live stream.

