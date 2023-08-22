WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Jimmy Graham could return to practice this week

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested last Friday night (Aug. 18), after allegedly wandering into traffic while apparently under the influence of a controlled substance, according to published reports.

The Saints issued a statement Saturday morning acknowledging the arrest, but saying it was the result of Graham experiencing a “medical episode” that left him disoriented.

The reports did not specify when or where Graham was arrested, but said he was taken into custody “near a Southern California resort.”

See also: Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’

At practice on Tuesday, head coach Dennis Allen gave an update on a possible return to the team for Graham.

“I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully (Wednesday). I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to cause him to miss a significant amount of time. I expect him to be out here practicing really quickly,” said Dennis Allen.

Allen was asked multiple times about more info on what happened last Friday night with Graham.

“I’m not going to get into all the specifics in terms of what the results, or anything like that. I think the important thing is Jimmy will be OK,” said Allen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Louis Elias (r) lost the August 8th GOP primary election for Harrison County sheriff to Matt...
Harrison County sheriff’s candidate wants a ballot review
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?

Latest News

Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende recap the Saints win over the Chargers
Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints remain undefeated in preseason with victory over Chargers
Tropical Storm Hilary is approaching Southern California where the Saints are to play the Los...
Saints-Chargers game on as Tropical Storm Hilary likely brings 2-4 inches of rain to Los Angeles
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’